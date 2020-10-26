Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $58.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE:RHI opened at $51.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

