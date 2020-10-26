Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR opened at $9.49 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

In other Palantir Technologies news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at $62,337,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $8,531,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $878,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $138,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.