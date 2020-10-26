Roth Capital Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $50.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.76.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

