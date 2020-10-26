Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$73.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCI.B. UBS Group reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 price objective on Rogers Communications and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of C$46.81 and a 1 year high of C$67.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

