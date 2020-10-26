Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RCI.B. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$63.00 target price on Rogers Communications and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$57.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$55.84. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

