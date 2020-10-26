Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$68.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$63.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$55.84. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$46.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.34.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

