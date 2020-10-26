Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Hits $38.79 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $38.79 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $3.77 or 0.00028739 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034029 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $589.13 or 0.04487380 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00295001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00029889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (RPL) is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

