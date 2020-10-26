Rocket Pool Market Capitalization Hits $38.79 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 49.1% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $38.79 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $3.77 or 0.00028739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034029 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.13 or 0.04487380 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00295001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00029889 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

RPL is a token. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

