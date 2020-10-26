Robert W. Baird Boosts Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $44.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHR. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR opened at $37.30 on Friday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $264,384.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,150. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.