REVV (REVV) Market Capitalization Tops $5.01 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $727,206.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REVV has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One REVV token can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00091621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00236163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00034040 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.98 or 0.01364069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00135015 BTC.

About REVV

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,119,715 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

Buying and Selling REVV

REVV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

