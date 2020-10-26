Revolution Medicines’ (RVMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s previous close.

RVMD has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $40.37 on Monday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Barbara Weber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $69,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $2,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,726.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,622 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,294.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

