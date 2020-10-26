Reviewing Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) and Old Republic International (OTCMKTS:ORI)

Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Triad Guaranty and Old Republic International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Old Republic International $7.21 billion 0.71 $1.06 billion $1.84 9.17

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Triad Guaranty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Triad Guaranty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Old Republic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Triad Guaranty and Old Republic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triad Guaranty 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Republic International 0 0 0 1 4.00

Old Republic International has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Old Republic International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Triad Guaranty.

Profitability

This table compares Triad Guaranty and Old Republic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triad Guaranty N/A N/A N/A Old Republic International 4.26% 9.87% 2.67%

Risk and Volatility

Triad Guaranty has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Republic International has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old Republic International beats Triad Guaranty on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triad Guaranty Company Profile

Triad Guaranty Inc., through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. Old Republic International Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

