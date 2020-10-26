Reviewing The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and SPAR Group (NYSE:SGRP)

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Western Union and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union 12.38% -1,029.12% 8.39% SPAR Group 0.20% 1.60% 0.60%

The Western Union has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Western Union and SPAR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union 6 7 5 0 1.94 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Western Union currently has a consensus target price of $22.82, indicating a potential upside of 3.88%. Given The Western Union’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Western Union is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of The Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Western Union and SPAR Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union $5.29 billion 1.71 $1.06 billion $1.73 12.70 SPAR Group $252.88 million 0.07 $2.42 million N/A N/A

The Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Summary

The Western Union beats SPAR Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals. The Other segment comprises electronic-based and cash-based bill payment services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, automotive, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

