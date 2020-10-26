Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.77. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 61,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 581,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

