Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.61. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 3,500 shares.
Separately, TheStreet raised Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.
About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.
