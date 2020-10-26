Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Gap Up to $7.70

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $8.61. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Retractable Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, autodisable, and allergy antigen syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; blood collection sets; and Patient Safe safety medical products, including syringes and Luer caps.

