Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Independent Bank (INDB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB):

10/26/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/7/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/1/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/28/2020 – Independent Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Independent Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

8/29/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

