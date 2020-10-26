Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Independent Bank (INDB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB):
- 10/26/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/23/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/15/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 10/7/2020 – Independent Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/1/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 9/28/2020 – Independent Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2020 – Independent Bank had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.
- 8/29/2020 – Independent Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
NASDAQ:INDB opened at $58.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.
In other Independent Bank news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
