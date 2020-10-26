Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 87.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $176.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $177.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a current ratio of 15.48.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,678 shares in the company, valued at $41,300,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,960,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.