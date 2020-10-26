Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renasant alerts:

RNST stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renasant from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.