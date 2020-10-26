Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.16.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.