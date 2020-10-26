Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.
NYSE:RELX opened at $21.40 on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.
Relx Company Profile
RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.
See Also: Reverse Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.