Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Relx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $21.40 on Friday. Relx has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 62.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 666,588 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Relx by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,567,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,540,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 165,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Relx by 80.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 659,318 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Relx by 25.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,210,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after buying an additional 248,244 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

