Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Raised to “Buy” at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BofA Securities currently has $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE RS opened at $111.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.32. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

