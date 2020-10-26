Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.00.

NYSE:RS opened at $111.24 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,761,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

