Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Raised to “Market Outperform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.15.

NYSE RWT opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.67. Redwood Trust had a negative net margin of 103.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redwood Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 42.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 89.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 20.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

