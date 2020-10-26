Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Upland Software (UPLD)

Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/24/2020 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

10/20/2020 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2020 – Upland Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

10/5/2020 – Upland Software was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

9/2/2020 – Upland Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Upland Software had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $60.00.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $44.14 on Monday. Upland Software Inc has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $45.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $266,760.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,964,534.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,868 shares of company stock worth $3,632,859 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 38.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

