Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. 140166 increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.35.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

