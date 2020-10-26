Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RTX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.35.

NYSE:RTX opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

