Rayonier (RYN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Rayonier has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.17-0.21 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.17-0.21 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rayonier to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RYN stock opened at $28.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.48. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

