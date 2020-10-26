Raymond James Increases NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$4.00

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on NanoXplore from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NanoXplore stock opened at C$2.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.32 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. NanoXplore has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.67.

NanoXplore, Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder, graphene-plastic masterbatch pellets, and graphene-enhanced polymers. The company also provides standard and custom enhanced thermoplastic products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

