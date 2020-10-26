RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.78. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 15,357 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

