RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Shares Gap Up to $0.69

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.69, but opened at $0.78. RAVE Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 15,357 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

