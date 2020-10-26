Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $88.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target upped by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.13.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

NYSE RL opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.52. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.