Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Tops $0.0017 on Exchanges

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $291,239.04 and approximately $5,001.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00044343 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

