Quasarcoin (QAC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,001.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $291,239.04 and $5,001.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00044343 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

