PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Upgraded at Raymond James

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.99 on Monday. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.