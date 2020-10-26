Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

Investment analysts at BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $42.24 on Monday. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

