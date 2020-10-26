Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

