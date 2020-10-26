Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Pulmonx stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

