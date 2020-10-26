Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

LUNG opened at $42.24 on Monday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

