PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Cut by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. PPL comprises about 0.8% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in PPL by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

