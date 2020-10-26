PPD (PPD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. PPD has set its Q3 2020

Investors that are interested in registering for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPD to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.20. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $37.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPD. Truist began coverage on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

In other PPD news, Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $53,864.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,112.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007 over the last three months.

PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

