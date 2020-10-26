POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE PKX opened at $48.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. POSCO has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in POSCO by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in POSCO by 6.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 13.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

