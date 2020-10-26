Polaris (PII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Polaris (NYSE:PII) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Polaris to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Polaris has set its FY 2020

Investors interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 32.38% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. Polaris’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Polaris to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PII opened at $91.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Polaris has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $110.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Robert W. Baird raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock worth $18,084,614. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

