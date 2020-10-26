Piper Sandler Trims NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Target Price to $21.00

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.96.

NXGN opened at $15.01 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.12.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lance Rosenzweig sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $25,648.56. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 92.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 16.7% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

