Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

WSBC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, CEO Todd Clossin bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert H. Young bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,080 shares of company stock valued at $175,000. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WesBanco by 0.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.