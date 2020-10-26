Piper Sandler Raises First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $30.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INBK. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $22.64 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $221.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.63. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 178.1% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 95,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

