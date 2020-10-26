Piper Sandler Raises 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Price Target to $44.00

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRCE. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $35.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.33. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $902.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 1st Source in the first quarter worth $28,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

