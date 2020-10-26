Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $121.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.09.

PXD opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

