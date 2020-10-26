Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $53.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $2,621,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock valued at $180,048,915.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,948,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,850 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.