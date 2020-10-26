Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $37.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 39,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $1,285,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,773,377 shares of company stock worth $180,048,915.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,499,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $53.00 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of -74.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

