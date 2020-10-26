Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Shares Gap Up to $2.12

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.30. Phio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 500 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.33 and a quick ratio of 10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.33.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Analysts expect that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.58% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

